MARKET WRAP: Rand touches strongest level in three months
Some of the currency’s strength seems to stem from the gold price’s continuing rise
09 April 2024 - 18:37
The rand touched the strongest level in three months on Tuesday, while metals led gains on the JSE.
The local currency firmed to an intraday best of R18.3988 against the dollar, the strongest level since January 2...
