By July, front-month gas futures prices had fallen 88% from the peak in August 2022, as panic-buying for storage ended and a mild winter left Europe with record stocks
To stave off looming tax revolts municipalities should start responding to appeals of citizens who are weary of exploitation
Teacher retirements set to hit the basic education sector present a ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’ to flood the system with new, better-trained teachers
Business Day TV spoke to legal writer for Business Day Tauriq Moosa
CEO David Hurwitz is resigning as the company warns of poor results, having sold R51m worth of shares in December
Tax collections are R22bn short in the first five months and data suggests a full-year shortfall of about R50bn
Several industries pleaded for a high priority to be given to localisation in public procurement
Survivors are critical of the rescue efforts by the government, which they accuse of failing the most devastated hamlets
Greater involvement by the players themselves is essential, says professional footballers body
Whether you have a few days to spare between Bok matches or you want to leave stadium fervour to others, take time to explore these historic cities
Wessel Joubert, from Oyster Catcher Investments, joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Tuesday afternoon¦s market performance.
Business Day TV talks to Wessel Joubert from Oyster Catcher Investments
