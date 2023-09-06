Business Day TV talks to Sithembile Bopela from FNB Wealth and Investments
The city manager is obscenely quiet on most topics, and there is no management of the inner city, including law enforcement
More than a million motor vehicle licences are set to expire in September, says RTMC
‘The SA we live in today is very different from the SA we all lived in 1994, everybody agrees. Those who don’t see this are blind’
The race is on to see who will get to renovate and upgrade SA’s busiest land ports
High interest rates and the resultant strain on consumers, along with social unrest keeps the lid on mood
Business Day TV speaks to head of partnership programmes at the IDC, Sonja Loggenberg
African countries say they are forced to pay borrowing costs that are 5-8 times higher than wealthy countries, preventing them from spending more to respond to climate change
The home team banks on an ‘invisible force’ as it prepares for a mouthwatering World Cup curtain-raiser against the Kiwis despite many injuries
If solar works in Sweden it can work anywhere, says project manager Eric Falkgrim
FNB Wealth and Investments analyst Sithembile Bopela joins Business Day TV for a discussion about this afternoon’s market performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Sithembile Bopela from FNB Wealth and Investments
FNB Wealth and Investments analyst Sithembile Bopela joins Business Day TV for a discussion about this afternoon’s market performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.