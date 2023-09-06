Markets

Business Day TV talks to Sithembile Bopela from FNB Wealth and Investments

06 September 2023 - 13:44
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter
FNB Wealth and Investments analyst Sithembile Bopela joins Business Day TV for a discussion about this afternoon’s market performance.

