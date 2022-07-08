Global shares struggle to make gains after Abe shooting

The shooting of Japan’s former prime minister caused a pullback in Asian shares, while investors waited for key US jobs data later in the session
The issue of Europe needs resolving and can the ruling party’s fortunes be recovered?
Fight is on against ‘economic bandits’, says president’s adviser Sydney Mufamadi
ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe and President Cyril Ramaphosa have previously defended cadre deployment
Remgro and consortium partner MSC have increased their offer to 504p per share for SA’s most valuable hospital group
The agency's BB- rating is three steps below investment grade
Increasing capacity at SA’s remaining airlines may do little to cushion consumers
Macau reported 88 new cases on Friday, taking the total to 1,303 cases since mid-June. More than 17,000 people are in quarantine
Prosecutors accused former Fifa president and France footballing legend of unlawfully arranging for Fifa to pay the Frenchman Sf2m in 2011
Boris Johnson finally resigns, SA in the dark, mass shootings in Denmark and the US, Libyans set fire to Tobruk parliament, and more
London — European shares opened slightly lower on Friday and struggled to make gains after the shooting of Japan’s former prime minister caused a pullback in Asian shares, while investors waited for key US jobs data later in the session.
Investor sentiment had been positive earlier, which analysts said was due to attempts by US Federal Reserve policymakers to ease recession fears and news of Chinese fiscal stimulus.
US indexes had a positive close on Thursday after Fed governor Christopher Waller called recession fears “overblown”, while St. Louis Fed Bank president James Bullard said he saw a “good chance” of a soft landing for the economy.
But Asian shares gave up some of their gains and the safe-haven Japanese yen rose after news that Shinzo Abe was in grave condition, after being shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election.
Abe stepped down in 2020 citing ill health, but he has remained a dominant presence over the ruling Liberal Democratic Party , controlling one of its major factions.
The longer-term impact of the shooting on markets was unclear, said Guillaume Paillat, multi-asset portfolio manager at Aviva Investors, adding that he did not think it would impact Japan’s elections this weekend.
At 07.51 GMT, the MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, was down 0.1% on the day but set for a 1.4% weekly gain overall.
Europe’s Stoxx 600 was up 0.1%, while France’s CAC 40 was 0.2% higher and Germany’s DAX was down 0.1% .
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was still up 0.3% on the day, but had retreated from the 8-day high hit earlier in the session.
The Japanese yen rose as much as 0.5% immediately after news of Abe’s shooting, before steadying around 135.835.
The latest indicator of the health of the US economy is due later in the day with the release of non-farm payrolls data. The consensus expectation is for 268,000 jobs to have been added in May.
“Employment matters because job security underpins the economic recovery,” Paul Donovan, chief economist of UBS Global Wealth Management, wrote in a note to clients.
“Today’s data should show some slowdown in job creation, but the payrolls and hours worked numbers have recently remained completely inconsistent with any idea of a recession.”
The dollar index rose ahead of the data, up 0.6% on the day at its highest since 2002.
The British pound was down 0.7% against the stronger dollar after UK prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned on Thursday. ING analysts said markets likely welcomed the change in leadership but that it was too soon to tell the impact on the pound.
The euro was at $1.00895. It has slid towards parity with the dollar as investors worry that an energy crisis brought on by the uncertainty of gas supply from Russia can tip the continent into recession.
“Europe is still maybe on the back foot because of the uncertainty around the energy issue,” Aviva’s Paillat said.
Germany’s benchmark 10-year bond was two basis points lower at 1.275%, while the US 10-year yield was around 2.9798%.
The two-year, ten-year part of the Treasury yield curve inverted on Tuesday for the first time in three weeks. An inversion in this part of the curve is seen as a reliable indicator that a recession will follow in one to two years. .
Oil prices were down, with Brent crude futures and US West Texas Intermediate crude set for a weekly loss.Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Global shares struggle to make gains after Abe shooting
The shooting of Japan’s former prime minister caused a pullback in Asian shares, while investors waited for key US jobs data later in the session
London — European shares opened slightly lower on Friday and struggled to make gains after the shooting of Japan’s former prime minister caused a pullback in Asian shares, while investors waited for key US jobs data later in the session.
Investor sentiment had been positive earlier, which analysts said was due to attempts by US Federal Reserve policymakers to ease recession fears and news of Chinese fiscal stimulus.
US indexes had a positive close on Thursday after Fed governor Christopher Waller called recession fears “overblown”, while St. Louis Fed Bank president James Bullard said he saw a “good chance” of a soft landing for the economy.
But Asian shares gave up some of their gains and the safe-haven Japanese yen rose after news that Shinzo Abe was in grave condition, after being shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election.
Abe stepped down in 2020 citing ill health, but he has remained a dominant presence over the ruling Liberal Democratic Party , controlling one of its major factions.
The longer-term impact of the shooting on markets was unclear, said Guillaume Paillat, multi-asset portfolio manager at Aviva Investors, adding that he did not think it would impact Japan’s elections this weekend.
At 07.51 GMT, the MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, was down 0.1% on the day but set for a 1.4% weekly gain overall.
Europe’s Stoxx 600 was up 0.1%, while France’s CAC 40 was 0.2% higher and Germany’s DAX was down 0.1% .
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was still up 0.3% on the day, but had retreated from the 8-day high hit earlier in the session.
The Japanese yen rose as much as 0.5% immediately after news of Abe’s shooting, before steadying around 135.835.
The latest indicator of the health of the US economy is due later in the day with the release of non-farm payrolls data. The consensus expectation is for 268,000 jobs to have been added in May.
“Employment matters because job security underpins the economic recovery,” Paul Donovan, chief economist of UBS Global Wealth Management, wrote in a note to clients.
“Today’s data should show some slowdown in job creation, but the payrolls and hours worked numbers have recently remained completely inconsistent with any idea of a recession.”
The dollar index rose ahead of the data, up 0.6% on the day at its highest since 2002.
The British pound was down 0.7% against the stronger dollar after UK prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned on Thursday. ING analysts said markets likely welcomed the change in leadership but that it was too soon to tell the impact on the pound.
The euro was at $1.00895. It has slid towards parity with the dollar as investors worry that an energy crisis brought on by the uncertainty of gas supply from Russia can tip the continent into recession.
“Europe is still maybe on the back foot because of the uncertainty around the energy issue,” Aviva’s Paillat said.
Germany’s benchmark 10-year bond was two basis points lower at 1.275%, while the US 10-year yield was around 2.9798%.
The two-year, ten-year part of the Treasury yield curve inverted on Tuesday for the first time in three weeks. An inversion in this part of the curve is seen as a reliable indicator that a recession will follow in one to two years. .
Oil prices were down, with Brent crude futures and US West Texas Intermediate crude set for a weekly loss.
Reuters
JSE to open to somewhat positive sentiment on Friday
UK watchdog bares its teeth at Amazon
Markets suffer amid anxiety over looming recession
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.