JSE lifts with global peers before US Fed’s rate decision
Alibaba and Tencent rebounded after China’s state council promised policies to lift financial markets and economic growth
16 March 2022 - 11:13
The JSE was on track to snap a three-day losing streak on Wednesday, firming along with the global markets with tech-stocks rebounding from this week’s slump. Investors are awaiting the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting outcome.
Tech firms including Alibaba and Tencent staged a rebound after the Chinese state council promised policies to boost financial markets and increase economic growth. According to a report by the official Xinhua news agency that cited a meeting chaired by Vice-Premier Liu He, China will keep the stock market stable and support overseas share listings...
