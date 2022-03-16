Markets

JSE lifts with global peers before US Fed’s rate decision

Alibaba and Tencent rebounded after China’s state council promised policies to lift financial markets and economic growth

BL Premium
16 March 2022 - 11:13 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was on track to snap a three-day losing streak on Wednesday, firming along with the global markets with tech-stocks rebounding from this week’s slump. Investors are awaiting the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting outcome.

Tech firms including Alibaba and Tencent staged a rebound after the Chinese state council promised policies to boost financial markets and increase economic growth. According to a report by the official Xinhua news agency that cited a meeting chaired by Vice-Premier Liu He, China will keep the stock market stable and support overseas share listings...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now