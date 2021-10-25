Market data — October 25 2021

Investors are hoping another round of good corporate earnings will lift sentiment this week, but for now global risks remain the focus
Blended finance as a strategy for attracting capital to developing countries has been proven to work
Maria Ramos accused of privately lobbying against him
The party is worried the opposition vote will be split to the benefit of the ANC
Elon Musk is now the richest man in the world, with a net worth of about $252bn, comfortably ahead of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s $193bn
Governor Lesetja Kganyago says it's only a matter of time before the supply constraints and rising inflation catch up with emerging markets
Institutions have played a prominent role since the Paris Agreement at end-2015 in enabling global warming
Tensions ease as foreign embassies that had backed reformer Osman Kavala promise to abide by diplomatic conventions
Coach says he would not criticise a brain surgeon because he knows nothing about it, but still feels people are free to express their feelings
The multi-disciplinary designer and creative director is fearless in the face of pink
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
