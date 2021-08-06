Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE hardly flinches at good US jobs report Caution remains in markets as the Delta variant risks the pace of economic recovery globally

The JSE closed firmer amid mixed global markets as better-than-expected US nonfarm payroll numbers contended with concerns that the Delta variant of Covid-19 poses risks to the pace of economic recovery.

The much anticipated nonfarm payrolls rose in July at the fastest pace in a year, adding 943,000 jobs according to the US Labor Department, topping consensus forecasts of 926,000 by a Reuters poll...