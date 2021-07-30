Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE weakened by miners amid Delta concerns Naspers and Prosus closed weaker on Friday after staging strong recoveries on Wednesday and Thursday BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed weaker amid mixed global markets as concern over China’s tech crackdown and rising Covid-19 infections weighed on sentiment at the end of the week.

The JSE all share was pulled lower on Friday by miners after closing at a record high on Thursday as markets cheered the US Federal Reserve’s dovish stance. ..