MARKET WRAP: JSE weakened by miners amid Delta concerns
Naspers and Prosus closed weaker on Friday after staging strong recoveries on Wednesday and Thursday
30 July 2021 - 18:04
The JSE closed weaker amid mixed global markets as concern over China’s tech crackdown and rising Covid-19 infections weighed on sentiment at the end of the week.
The JSE all share was pulled lower on Friday by miners after closing at a record high on Thursday as markets cheered the US Federal Reserve’s dovish stance. ..
