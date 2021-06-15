Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock picks — Sibanye-Stillwater and MTN

Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

15 June 2021 - 09:32 Business Day TV
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth chose Sibanye-Stillwater as his stock pick of the day and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose MTN​.

Duys said: “I’m of the opinion that the recent sell-off seen in the PGM [platinum group metal] and a gold space is a bit over done. I’m not yet convinced we’ve seen the extent of the rally in these prices and if you do see PGM prices or gold prices holding these levels it’s quite a sizeable upside, and the one I’m picking tonight is Sibanye[-Stillwater].”

Nair said: “I’m going with MTN, I think we’re seeing the share price recover from many, many years’ lows and it seems to be breaking through all the key technical levels. We saw R90, we saw R100, and we now look at R110. There’s a strong momentum behind this so I think it's one to at in the near future.”

Business ready to power up after president's gift

Organised business bodies had been lobbying for more than two years for the limit on embedded generation, now at 1MW, to be raised to 50MW
Business
2 days ago

WATCH: Stock picks — Sibanye-Stillwater and Thungela Resources

Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss talk to Business Day TV
Markets
1 week ago

Inside Ralph Mupita’s plan to get MTN back on top

An increase in data usage during the pandemic helped telecoms operators regain their flavour-of-the-month status. MTN is now selling unneeded assets, ...
Features
1 week ago

Ramaphosa says legal battles over spectrum a threat to economic growth

Ramaphosa says legal battles over spectrum a threat to economic growth President says speedy resolution is vital to boosting growth and attracting ...
National
1 week ago
