WATCH: Stock picks — Sibanye-Stillwater and MTN

Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth chose Sibanye-Stillwater as his stock pick of the day and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose MTN​.

Duys said: “I’m of the opinion that the recent sell-off seen in the PGM [platinum group metal] and a gold space is a bit over done. I’m not yet convinced we’ve seen the extent of the rally in these prices and if you do see PGM prices or gold prices holding these levels it’s quite a sizeable upside, and the one I’m picking tonight is Sibanye[-Stillwater].”

Nair said: “I’m going with MTN, I think we’re seeing the share price recover from many, many years’ lows and it seems to be breaking through all the key technical levels. We saw R90, we saw R100, and we now look at R110. There’s a strong momentum behind this so I think it's one to at in the near future.”