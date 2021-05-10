MARKET WRAP: Miners lead gains on the JSE as all share slips from record high
Investors digested weak US economic data, while focusing on prospects of continued economic recovery and interest rates remaining low
10 May 2021 - 17:59
The JSE closed weaker amid mixed global markets as investors digested weak US economic data, while focusing on prospects of continued economic recovery and interest rates remaining low for a longer period.
The JSE all share reached a record high in afternoon trade, before pulling back. Miners led the gains in the all share, while technology stocks pulled the index lower, tracking a weaker close in tech-heavy Nasdaq...
