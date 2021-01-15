WATCH: Stock picks — Remgro and Brookfield Renewable Partners

Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Management chose Remgro as his stock pick of the day and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group chose Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Smit said: “I’m going to go for Remgro, it has been undervalued for some time and came out with its results on 30 June 2020 and its intrinsic value of the asset were about R154 a share.”

Shutte said: “My stock is a US-listed company called Brookfield Renewable Partners and is one of the largest owners of renewable assets globally; most of them hydroelectric assets.”