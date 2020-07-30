WATCH: Stock picks — Nvidia and Standard Bank

Markets

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV

30 July 2020 - 07:35 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/EVERYTHINGPOSSIBLE

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Nvidia as his stock pick of the day and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Standard Bank.

Shapiro said: “I like Nvidia, they’re an advanced micro devices company and I think it’s up another 13%. They are making headway while Intel is going in the other direction.”

McCurrie said: “I am going for an SA bank, I know it’s an unloved sector, but there is true value in it. I only really picked Standard Bank because they came out with their results on Wednesday and it says that earnings didn’t go to zero, earnings didn’t disappear, earnings are between 30%-50% down for the six-month time period.”

