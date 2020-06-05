Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE gains as investors cheer better-than-expected US jobs data The rand capped its best week in three after data showed the Reserve Bank purchased R10.2bn in government bonds in May BL PREMIUM

The JSE tracked global equities higher on Friday as US employment data came in better than expected and a pick-up in business activity aided sentiment.

The US added 2.5-million jobs in May in spite of expectations of further cuts in the labour market amid Covid-19. The consensus according to Trading Economics was for the US to have shed 8-million jobs.