MARKET WRAP: JSE gains as investors cheer better-than-expected US jobs data
The rand capped its best week in three after data showed the Reserve Bank purchased R10.2bn in government bonds in May
05 June 2020 - 18:20
The JSE tracked global equities higher on Friday as US employment data came in better than expected and a pick-up in business activity aided sentiment.
The US added 2.5-million jobs in May in spite of expectations of further cuts in the labour market amid Covid-19. The consensus according to Trading Economics was for the US to have shed 8-million jobs.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now