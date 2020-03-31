Turmoil sent Bitcoin to worst level since crypto bubble burst

New York — The turmoil that rocked financial markets in March wreaked havoc on bitcoin, delivering one of the cryptocurrency’s worst months on record.

Investors rushed out of riskier assets amid the coronavirus pandemic that’s casting a shadow on global growth prospects, with bitcoin losing about 25% in March to trade below $6,500. That puts the digital coin on pace for its worst month since November 2018 and also marks its seventh month lower out of nine. Since June, only October and January have been in the green.

The token’s rout dented the notion that bitcoin would act as a haven during times of upheaval. As stocks and metals plunged at paces not seen in decades, digital currencies got hammered in the sprint to liquidate virtually all assets in a rush to cash.

“Bitcoin is a highly speculative instrument so in such risk-averse markets, it’s naturally a front-runner to be offloaded,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. “If anyone was holding it as part of a portfolio, then I would imagine it would also be high on the list of positions to close out to cover margin calls or losses elsewhere.”

Cryptocurrencies were hard hit as markets about the world buckled amid the coronavirus crisis that some analysts project could induce the US economy into a recession that rivals the worst in modern history. The spreading virus is also guaranteed to throw the global economy into a protracted drawdown, with many economists losing hope for a strong snapback amid simmering concerns.