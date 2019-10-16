Markets

Rand slips past R15/$ as Eskom resumes load-shedding

The local currency lost more than 1% against the dollar after the utility announced load-shedding will take place from 9am to 11pm

16 October 2019 - 08:36 Karl Genertzky
Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Picture: GALLO IMAGES

The rand slipped as much as 1% against the dollar on Wednesday morning, extending earlier losses, after Eskom said it would resume load-shedding.

The economic effects of load-shedding remain a major headwind for the rand, with unreliable electricity considered a major reason SA’s economy contracted 3.2% in the first quarter of 2019.

“What will be much more important is whether this headline has more legs [namely] is it just for today or is this going to be a recurring nightmare?” Standard Bank currency dealer Warrick Butler said.

Butler said the timing of the latest load-shedding is “not great” considering that Moody’s Investors Service’s decision on SA’s credit rating is scheduled for November.

At 9.30am the rand was 0.88% down at R15.0172/$, having earlier fallen as much as 1.1%. The rand had also weakened 0.92% to R16.575/€ and 0.18% to R19.0686/£. The euro was flat $1.1037.

Gold added 0.25% to $1,484.65/oz wile platinum was flat at $882.87. Brent crude lost 0.12% to $58.77 a barrel.

Stats SA is expected to release retail sales for August later in the day. Bloomberg’s median forecast is for an increase of 1.7%, from 2% in July.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

