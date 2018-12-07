Markets

Bitcoin leads cryptocurrencies to lowest since 2017

Bitcoin has now fallen more than 80% from its record high a year ago and is trading about 50% below its 200-day moving average

07 December 2018 - 14:42 Eric Lam
Image: 123RF
Image: 123RF

Hong Kong — Cryptocurrencies continued their slide with a renewed bout of losses on Friday after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dashed hopes that a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund would appear before the end of 2018.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, slumped as much as 8.2%, taking it down past $3,400 to the lowest level since September 2017, according to consolidated pricing compiled by Bloomberg. The wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index sank 8.4% as rival tokens including Ether, Litecoin and XRP also retreated.

The SEC plans to decide by February 27 whether to approve a proposed ETF from financial-technology company SolidX Partners and asset manager Van Eck Associates Corporation, the agency said on December 6.

The proposal was set to get a decision from the SEC in December after previous delays and the new timeline is a fresh blow to an industry that’s seen prices fall throughout 2018. A key impediment has been a lack of mainstream institutional adoption, alongside continuing security and regulatory concerns.

“Sentiment in the market is really bad, any negative news has an exponential effect,” said Timothy Tam, co-founder and CEO of CoinFi, a cryptocurrency research firm.

With the latest rout, Bitcoin has now fallen more than 80% from its record high a year ago and is trading about 50% below its 200-day moving average, the most since January 2015, according to Bloomberg calculations. Cryptocurrencies have erased almost $730bn in value from a peak in January, according to data from CoinMarketCap.com.

Bloomberg

Most read

1.
Rand calmer on Friday morning
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Markets thrown into disarray on ...
Markets
3.
JSE recovers some ground after big sell-off
Markets
4.
Oil edges up after Russia signals greater output ...
Markets
5.
Rand unravels amid global risk aversion
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.