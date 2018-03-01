Oil benchmarks stabilise after sharp falls

Tokyo — Oil prices were little changed on Thursday, after falling in the previous two sessions, as investors shied away from riskier assets amid volatile equity markets.

The dollar’s gains also limited interest in commodities.

Both global benchmark oil futures fell sharply on Wednesday after US crude and petrol inventories rose unexpectedly.

US West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery was up 8c at $61.72 a barrel by 4.03am GMT after settling 2.2% weaker in the previous session.

Brent crude for May delivery, the new front-month contract, was down 3c at $64.70. The April contract expired on Wednesday down 1.3%.

Both benchmark contracts fell nearly 5% in February, the first monthly decline in six months.

"An extended large decline in equities has been prompting investors to avoid risk assets such as oil," said Tomomichi Akuta, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting in Tokyo.

Some industry sources said Wednesday’s decline was also due to profit-taking by market participants at the end of the month, after oil hit a three-week high earlier this week.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, increased for a second day on Wednesday and was slightly higher on Thursday.

A stronger dollar limits demand for dollar-denominated commodities such as oil since investors paying in other currencies must pay a higher price.

US crude inventories rose by 3-million barrels last week, compared with analyst expectations for a build of 2.1-million barrels, weekly data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed.

Petrol stocks also rose, by 2.5-million barrels against expectations for a 190,000-barrel drop, which pushed petrol futures sharply lower.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1-million barrels, versus expectations for a 709,000-barrel drop.

Soaring US crude production has also kept a lid on oil prices this year, even though producers, led by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and Russia, have reduced output.

US crude oil production rose to a record 10.057-million barrels a day in November and retreated slightly in December to 9.949-million barrels a day, the EIA said on Wednesday.

"Despite the expanding output curbs by Opec and non-Opec members such as Russia, the market has been focusing more on rising US output since around late January," Akuta said.

Opec, meanwhile, is doing its part to keep a lid on prices.

The group’s oil output fell in February to a 10-month low as the United Arab Emirates joined other Gulf members in over-delivering on the reduction pact, a Reuters survey found on Wednesday.

Oil prices may find some support as a US official said on Wednesday that the US was considering oil-related sanctions on Opec member Venezuela to pressure its socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

The sanctions could target a military-run oil services company and restrict insurance coverage for Venezuelan oil shipments ahead of the country’s elections on April 22.

Reuters