Rand weaker as market awaits Mario Draghi press conference

The rand was slightly weaker on Thursday afternoon, while trading in tight ranges ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) decision on interest rates.

The ECB decided to keep interest rates in the eurozone on hold, with the focus now on ECB president Mario Draghi’s usual press conference following the release of the statement on rates. Draghi is expected to provide further detail on steps to wind down the ECB’s quantitative easing programme.

In its December meeting minutes, the ECB alluded to the fact that forward guidance could be revisited early this year and that it would need to evolve gradually, which had driven speculation that the message could become more hawkish, earlier than expected.

This has driven the euro to three-year highs against the dollar.

"It remains to be seen how much the market has priced in a more hawkish ECB, and whether the lack of a hawkish shift may weaken the single currency," said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

At 3pm, the rand was at R11.9095 to the dollar from R11.8561, at R14.7751 to the euro from R14.7096, and at R16.9786 to the pound from R16.8802. The euro was at $1.2407 from $1.2408.

Producer price inflation (PPI) for December, released earlier by Statistics SA, lifted to 5.2% from 5.1% in November. Said Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop: "There is scope for PPI inflation to moderate this year, should the rand appreciation be sustained."