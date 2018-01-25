Euro holds at a three-year high as traders wait for the ECB to make a move

London — The euro steadied at a three-year high on Thursday and shares inched back as traders waited to see if the European Central Bank (ECB) would try to cool the currency’s hottest run in nearly four years.

Concerns about US protectionism kept the dollar weak after its worst day in six months, but it was the ECB’s first meeting of 2018, and when it will end its €2.6-trillion stimulus programme, that was attracting attention.

Another challenge facing policy makers is how to address the euro’s surge — it hit a three-year high of more than $1.24 on Thursday — as this could dampen inflation and endanger the work done by years of unprecedented stimulus.

Eurozone bonds were again reducing the premium offered by former debt-crisis countries, such as Greece, Portugal and Spain, compared with ultra-safe German debt, but it will be a delicate balancing act for ECB president Mario Draghi.

Oil prices, which are a major driver of inflation, hit $71 per barrel in Asian trading for the first time since 2014.

"The rate of change [in the euro] might make the ECB a little uncomfortable," said State Street’s head of Europe, Middle East and Africa macro-strategy, Tim Graf. "They can’t push back too much on the fruits of their success, but you may well get comments around excessive currency volatility."

The uncertainty about the ECB made for a quiet start for European shares. The pan-European STOXX 600 barely budged as Germany’s exporter-heavy DAX 30 index fell 0.2% to offset small gains on London’s FTSE 100 and France’s CAC 40.

Trading updates saw drinks giant Diageo warn its sales were being crimped by the resurgent pound. Sterling hit its highest in six months against the euro on Thursday, having also bounded back to its pre-Brexit vote levels against the dollar this week.

In the tech sector, Software fell 3.7% as it reported a drop in core profits, while Nordic bank Nordea’s results also proved a drag.

Trade war games?

Asian trading had been a mixed bag, with many of the moves driven by the weakening of the dollar. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan touched an all-time peak for the ninth session in a row, but Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.1%, hit by the yen’s latest jump against the greenback.

MSCI ACWI, the index provider’s broadest gauge of the world’s stock markets, consolidated its more than 6.5% gains for the month.

A new Reuters poll of more than 500 economists showed the global economy is expected to grow at the fastest pace since 2010. The upbeat mood, however, has come up against renewed fears of protectionism by the US after President Donald Trump’s decision to impose steep import tariffs on washing machines and solar panels earlier in the week.

US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross hinted at other measures against China, too, on Wednesday, saying at the annual Davos meeting that Washington was investigating whether there was a case for taking action over China’s infringements of intellectual property.