MARKET WRAP: JSE 1.17% lower on recession news as banks shed 3%

The JSE closed weaker on Tuesday as the news that SA was officially in recession caused a sharp sell-off in banking and financial shares.

Gold shares ended the day sharply higher.

Sentiment was firmly risk-off after it was announced the economy retracted 0.7% in the first quarter from 0.3% in the fourth quarter last year — technically a recession.

The news was unexpected as the market anticipated GDP growth in the first quarter to come in at about 1%.

The all share closed 1.17% lower at 52,251.90 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 1.19%. Banks shed 3.28% and financials dropped 3.25%. General retailers closed 2.75% lower, and food and drug retailers ended the day 2% down. Industrials were 1.58% lower and property shed 0.93%. The gold index jumped 6.93% and resources added 1.29%. Platinums shed 1.20%.

Kumba Iron Ore added 2.41% to R148.50.

PSG was 3.27% lower at R235.50.

Among gold stocks, AngloGold Ashanti jumped 7.26% to R156.23 and Sibanye was up 7.50% to R16.76.

Hyprop was 0.7% lower at R119.26 and Intu Properties lost 1.07% to R43.49.

MTN ended the day 2.12% lower at R115.50.

The rand was off its intra-day weakest levels in early evening trade on a weaker dollar ahead of the expected testimony of former FBI director James Comey in the US congress.

The rand weakened to R12.8943 to the dollar on the recession news, but recovered later as the dollar weakened further against the euro. The rand received some support from firmer commodity prices with the gold and platinum prices rising 1% in late trade.

Analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said the rand continued to perform admirably, holding steadily below the R13 to the dollar level in an environment which would suggest risk-off trade. "However, some caution is advised as the move to the firmer levels appears potentially stretched in the short term."

Bonds weakened in line with the rand. In early evening trade the R186 was bid at 8.475% from 8.425%.

US treasuries were sharply firmer with yields on the 10-year bond falling to 2.1347% from 2.1826%.

Futures tracked a weaker JSE. At 5.50pm‚ the local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index was 1.39% lower at 45‚930 points. The number of contracts traded was 28,293 from Monday’s 27‚680.