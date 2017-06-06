JSE closes lower as banks retreat on recession news, while miners gain on rand

The JSE closed weaker on Tuesday as retailers and banks retreated sharply after the news that SA’s economy had technically entered a recession. Mining stocks, however, benefited from the softer rand and higher commodity prices.

The release of GDP data earlier in the day showed the economy had contracted 0.7%, the second consecutive quarterly contraction from 0.3% in the fourth quarter in 2016. This was technically a recession — the first since 2008, when the economy recorded three quarters of contraction.

The consensus expectation was for GDP growth of 1% in the first quarter.

Analysts said the market and the rand’s reaction was relatively muted as most of the bad news was already priced in.

"The reality is that SA’s growth has been slipping sharply since 2011," Citadel financial partner Maarten Ackerman said. For the past few years, population growth has outstripped economic growth, he said, which implied that on a per-person basis, SA had become poorer despite positive economic growth.

"The weak growth number reflected activity before the recent government reshuffle and subsequent ratings downgrade," Ackerman said.

He said the first-quarter number suggested that the consensus growth assumption of about 1% for 2017 was probably not achievable.

General retailers, as well as banks, financials and food and drug retailers on the JSE ended the day sharply lower on foreign selling, but gold shares rocketed on the firmer gold price and softer rand. Resources and platinum shares were also higher, but rand hedges ended the day mixed.

Industrials were weaker in risk-off trade on growing geopolitical tensions centred on the Middle East with Brent crude slipping further below $50 a barrel despite concern about possible supply disruptions.

At the JSE’s close Brent crude was 0.60% weaker at $49.13 a barrel. Platinum was 1.28% higher at $965.04 an ounce and gold rose 1.20% to $1,294.76.

The rand slipped to R12.8943/$ in intraday trade from R12.6973, but firmed in later trade on a weaker dollar.

The Dow opened flat at the JSE’s close with European markets in the red. The UK’s FTSE was flat with a weaker bias ahead of Thursday’s general election, with the French CAC 40 losing 0.71% amid reports of gunshots heard in the vicinity of the Notre Dame cathedral. The German Dax 30 shed 0.87% ahead of the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday, with a more hawkish stance expected from the central bank.

The all share closed 1.17% lower at 52,251.90 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 1.19%. Banks shed 3.28%, financials 3.25%, general retailers 2.75% and food and drug retailers 2%. Industrials were 1.58% lower and property shed 0.93%.

The gold index jumped 6.93% and resources added 1.29%, but platinums shed 1.20%.

Anglo American gained 1.44% to R172.22 while BHP added 1.05% to R194.26.

British American Tobacco ended the day 1.04% higher at R925.50, but Richemont shed 3.37% to R104.24.

Bidvest lost 4.41% to R167.50 and Imperial Holdings fell 3.25% to R158.91. Remgro closed 1.11% off at R212.28.

Among banks, Standard Bank shed 4.29% to R143.57 and Barclays Africa 3.55% to R146.60.

Sanlam was 3.35% lower at R65.72 and MMI Holdings plummeted 8.22% to R20.65, following disappointing nine-month results.

Among retailers, Woolworths lost 3.81% to R65.98 and Mr Price shed 3.05% to R159.42. Lewis was 5.14% lower at R33.20.

Growthpoint dropped 1.43% to R24.84 and Redefine 2.96% to R10.48.

Telkom plunged 5.79% to R75.40.

Naspers ended the day 0.83% off at R2,623.53.