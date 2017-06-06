Markets

Futures weaker as JSE retreats on recession news

06 June 2017
Futures were weaker on Tuesday after the JSE all share closed more than 1% down on news that SA was officially in recession.

A weaker opening on the Dow also failed to lift sentiment, with European markets closing lower.

The Dow was 0.16% lower at 21,149.69 points in early evening trade.

The rand was at R12.8153 to the dollar from R12.6973.

The all share closed 1.17% lower at 52,251.90 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 1.19%. Banks shed 3.28% and financials dropped 3.25%. General retailers closed 2.75% lower, and food and drug retailers ended the day 2% down. Industrials were 1.58% lower and property shed 0.93%. The gold index jumped 6.93% and resources added 1.29%. Platinums shed 1.20%.

Futures tracked a lower JSE. At 5.50pm‚ the local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index was 1.39% lower at 45‚930 points. The number of contracts traded was 28,293 from Monday’s 27,680.

