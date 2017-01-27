BUSINESS DAY TV: Brexit and Trump add to local factors in spurring activity on the JSE

And then we had a landmark listing with AB InBev listing and announcing of course the transaction that they would do to buy out SABMiller and that created a lot of impetus in the equity cash market. We had a good number of listings, we had 18 but we had some important ones; one of which was the second-largest IPO in South Africa, which is Dis-Chem. And we saw continued interest by investors in the property sector. Hammerson’s which is a very large real-estate investment trust from the UK listed, and we had two real-estate investment trusts from Poland that listed on the JSE.

But we saw this increase in trading activity certainly in the cash equities market. We saw our fastest-growing market be the interest-rate derivatives market and that has a lot to do with a view on interest rates.

BDTV: Overall, if we’re looking at market activity here, 17% rise in value traded, let’s draw some distinction or is there a distinction to be drawn between the kinds of activity coming through from local investors versus international investors?

DN: That’s a very good point. I would say that in terms of the structure and the underlying components of that trade, I would say that the first thing that’s notable is that 30% of the trading activity came through what we call our co-location centre, which is a low latency offering that we have to entities that want to trade on the exchange in an environment that’s very close to our trading engine and therefore they have lower latency and have a faster turnaround time in terms of messages in and out of the exchange.

So that’s a very important point to note. and then you’re quite right, we did see this year net sales from international investors on the exchange. I don’t want to confuse that with whether or not there were funds coming in and out of South Africa, that’s a balance of payments accounting term, but in terms of net purchases and sales, we had an outflow of sales, an increase of sales or an excess of sales over purchases in cash equities of about R124bn. That contrasts with the bond market where we saw an inflow of purchases, an excess of purchases over sales by international investors. But we don’t know how much of that might have been driven by AB InBev because we did see a shifting in the share register with some of that register moving to London and so forth.

But you’re right we did see a very interesting shift in terms of inflows and outflows, but still today, if you look at our value traded on a daily basis, between 70% and 80% of what we trade is local and the rest of course 17%-20% is by internationals.

BDTV: Who are the clients that use that co-location services, is it local and international clients?

DN: It is. It is local and international clients. Most clients prefer to be anonymous in terms of whether they’re in co-location or not, so we don’t disclose the individual names of the entities. Sometimes they disclose but we don’t. But what I can confirm to you is that they are local and international. It is not just what you might refer to as algorithmic traders or high frequency traders. A lot of brokers that are in there are not just facilitating for high frequency traders but they’re also using that centre for their institutional client business, with a view that if they do have faster access to messages in and out of the exchange, then they’re getting best execution for their client.

BDTV: So let’s look forward now into 2017. You mentioned that we’ve seen high inflows into the bond markets specifically, 21% rise in nominal value traded in the bond markets...

DN: Record trades in the bond market.

BDTV: Yes record trade but then we’ve got higher rates than being anticipated coming through in the US. So how much of a reversal of that scenario are you anticipating this year because, yes, the growth in the US is very much focused on protectionist policy but it’s growth nevertheless and it’s growth that any investor is going to want to buy into?

DN: Well, you know they should ask the question that everyone is asking, and I think the two big determinants of what’s going to happen to emerging-market capital flows and capital flows into South Africa, is going to be evaluations by investors of what Trump’s economic policies are going to mean to markets and what the impact of Brexit is really going to be, particularly since a lot of the trading activity that goes into emerging markets is driven out of headquarters in London.

So what we are seeing are clear indications by President Trump that he will pursue expansionist fiscal policies that usually spells pressure on the yield curve, particularly the long end if its infrastructure projects, because that requires long term funding. So I think that there will be continued focus on flows into the US and pressure on that long end of the yield curve. But notwithstanding that, our bond yields and our fixed interest, our fixed-income capital markets are still very much of much interest to investors and they still do have a better yield framework in SA than they do in the US. So interest rates may be rising but they’re still very low by historic terms.

So I still think that we’ll see investor interest particularly in our bond markets if we hold up with the ratings agencies.