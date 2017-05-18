NEW MODELS
Bar raised as GTI is ratched up
Volkswagen has updated its Golf range, including the iconic GTI derivative
Golf GTI. Those two words describe one of the most iconic performance hatchbacks in the market so completely nowadays that mentioning it is a Volkswagen is almost superfluous.
Launched in 1976 as a pet project by VW engineers in their spare time, none knew they would give birth to a vehicle that would become the benchmark many have been trying to emulate ever since.
After being launched in 2013 locally the GTi is now in its seventh generation.
It has remained at the forefront of the segment that has seen rivals such as the Opel Astra OPC, Peugeot 308 GTi and Renault Megane RS coming ever so close to matching the veedub in most respects.
The company has given the entire Golf range some cosmetic tweaks, but let us concentrate on the GTI variant which, according to Volkswagen SA, continues to outsell its lesser siblings by more than 50%.
So what is new with the GTI? It receives new LED headlights, an updated lower valance and LED-equipped tail lights.
The exhaust tips are similar in shape and size to those employed in the Clubsport variant, which should give it an even more assertive bark.
Updates
Many updates have been made to the cabin, including a new eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system that elevates the cabin to even higher levels of perceived quality.
The digital info display first seen in the Passat can now also be specified with the optional navigation system, complete with a nine-inch touchscreen, which is worth ticking off the options list.
First seen in vehicles such the BMW 7 Series, the Golf is the first model in its segment to come with gesture control for volume and menu scrolling.
Under the bonnet sits the same 2.0l TSI as the pre-facelift model, but power has been bumped up 7kW to 169kW (similar to the Performance Pack variant) giving the model a 6.8sec 0-100km/h sprint and a 248km/h top speed. The model also has a mechanical limited-slip differential that has been borrowed from the Performance Pack that should significantly improve handling and traction.
This will also quell excess torque steer and be beneficial around the track where exit speeds are paramount when posting fast laps as the driver can get on the power sooner.
Sadly for manual enthusiasts, the GTI will now be offered exclusively with a DSG gearbox as the manual has been culled due to lack of demand globally.
At the other end of the spectrum, the company has introduced a new 1.0l, three-cylinder turbocharged engine that puts out 81kW and 200Nm through a six-speed manual transmission.
For the first time in SA, the local line-up will also include the GTD model, considered to be the diesel version of the GTI if you will, featuring a 130kW 2.0l turbodiesel engine.
This will be made available in July with the updated version of the Golf R, which will now push out 213kW.
In addition to the number of standard safety items, the Golf can be specified with some new systems including frontassist with city emergency braking, blind spot monitor, rear traffic alert, park assist, driver alert system, reversing camera and trailer assist.
The latter takes the guesswork away from the driver attempting to reverse a trailer into a narrow alley dock parking space as it takes over the steering and trailer trajectory duties. The Golf has re-established itself as the leader of the pack.
Pricing remains competitive, but the GTI has adopted a slight premium, which is in line with the higher standard specification it now comes with.
Pricing
1.0 TSI 81kW Trendline manual R289,900
1.0 TSI 81kW Comfortline manual R304,200
1.4 TSI 92kW Comfortline DSG R356,400
2.0 TSI 169kW GTI DSG R545,800
