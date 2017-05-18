Bar raised as GTI is ratched up

Golf GTI. Those two words describe one of the most iconic performance hatchbacks in the market so completely nowadays that mentioning it is a Volkswagen is almost superfluous.

Launched in 1976 as a pet project by VW engineers in their spare time, none knew they would give birth to a vehicle that would become the benchmark many have been trying to emulate ever since.

After being launched in 2013 locally the GTi is now in its seventh generation.

It has remained at the forefront of the segment that has seen rivals such as the Opel Astra OPC, Peugeot 308 GTi and Renault Megane RS coming ever so close to matching the veedub in most respects.

The company has given the entire Golf range some cosmetic tweaks, but let us concentrate on the GTI variant which, according to Volkswagen SA, continues to outsell its lesser siblings by more than 50%.