Life / Books Five new books to read in Black History Month B L Premium

February marks Black History Month, when the US and other countries honour and celebrate black people’s contributions and achievements to history at large. In 2022, it comes while a growing number of US parents are alleging that certain schoolbooks offering critical views on topics such as US history or race are obscene or otherwise harmful to children. Our selection of new fiction by black writers illuminates different facets of black experience and is a reminder that reading is one of the best ways to honour and celebrate Black History Month.

Carolina Built by Kianna Alexander..