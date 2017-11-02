Casting net of African art over a global space

"I have negotiated the best transport deals so that a collector does not have to pay huge shipment costs. I have also registered as an importer and exporter, which has made it easier to negotiate logistical efficiencies for my clients."

Taylor says people no longer distrust internet shopping.

"Young collectors especially, who understand how technology works, do not have an issue at all ordering art that they only get to see through photographs that I post on the website. My experience has been that once they take delivery of the art, they get even more excited."

But there are some challenges and limitations to selling art online. She says it is hard for people to develop an emotional relationship with the work until they take delivery.

"Buying art is an emotional experience and that connection can only happen when you look at the actual piece of art, in a physical gallery or at an art fair," Taylor says.

She and her partner recently bought a building in Parkhurst and are converting the basement into a 60m² gallery space that will host regular exhibitions. They will live upstairs.

"This will complement the online platform, and we will continue selling art using other nonorthodox methods, such as organising pop-up exhibitions in SA and attending art fairs in SA and internationally," she says.

Taylor is selecting works for the French art fair Also Known As Africa, which focuses on contemporary African art. The fair, launched in 2016, plays a crucial role in growing global interest in African art.

Global interest in African art has increased exponentially in the past few years as the tide turns against people who viewed it through the traditional western frame and often dismissed it as ethnographic work that does not contribute to contemporary narratives on politics, economics and society.