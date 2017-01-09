How music venues help grow night economy

"That’s the natural progression. Many festival directors around the world started in venues," he says.

Cape Town International Jazz festival evolved out of Manenberg’s jazz café. Bushfire in Swaziland came out of the House of Fire venue and sitting partner at The Orbit, Kevin Naidoo, believes the best way to sustain that venue is to start

a festival.

Holmes explains why South African music venues are struggling: "Unlike here, music venues around the world are generally nonprofit organisations with a board and private-public funding specialists managing them. A good example is the Roundhouse in Camden and Paradiso in Holland.

"Venues like that have 60 years’ experience in figuring out how to make it work.

"The music venue business is a victim of apartheid. During apartheid, [it] was generally neglected. Music venues had zero funding and you can’t develop culture out of that. That is the main reason that the Department of Arts and Culture is [seen to be] doing a remarkable job in developing arts."

Multipurpose Venues

The few music venues still operating are multipurpose. Casinos use music to bring in gamblers and restaurants to bring in diners and the Bartel Arts Trust (BAT) Centre in Durban is an example of an independently funded mixed-use venue.

Various international institutions across Africa are committed to fast-tracking the development of music venues in the region to a global standard. Swiss funding body Pro-Helvetia invests R4m annually in cultural exchanges, tours, collaborations and performances across urban centres in southern Africa. The Goethe Institute reaches about 13,000 people with 65 concerts at 13 centres across sub-Saharan Africa.