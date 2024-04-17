Just enough quiet and temptation in this paradise
Seychelles has plenty to offer visitors, from private villas and secluded coves to ancient forests and pristine beaches
17 April 2024 - 05:00
Ever since the early 1980s, when Mike Hoare’s Ye Ancient Order of Froth Blowers were rumbled as coup-seeking mercenaries after one of them wound up in the “something to declare” queue, custom officials have been a tad twitchy.
One of our media contingent ticked “business” instead of “pleasure” on her entry form, and commotion ensued. Being in the business of pleasure she was technically correct, but it took a lot to convince border patrol that, technically, they were in the same business too...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.