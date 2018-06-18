E-book project offers new life for Gauteng libraries

The Gauteng Provincial Library Service’s subscription to international e-book lending platform OverDrive promises to be a boon for local readers and publishers. The platform allows library members to borrow e-books to read on their computers and digital devices for up to 14 days.

Readers can also recommend titles that are not already on the platform.

"You don’t have to worry about returning the book because it will return itself.

"And you can become part of the team that buys books because you also have the opportunity to recommend the titles that should be bought on OverDrive," says library official Tsakane Chauke.

Gauteng’s OverDrive subscription is part of the National Library of SA’s Mzansi Libraries On-Line.

The three-year project was launched in August 2015 with the goal of fostering an information-rich society using the internet as a vehicle.

Globally, OverDrive has more than 30,000 libraries in 40 countries subscribed to its platform. It offers e-books, audiobooks and videos. Chauke says more than 10,000 people registered in Gauteng since its launch in 2016.