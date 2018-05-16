MARIKA SBOROS: Academic’s meat-only diet ruffles feathers

LCHF diets are controversial, despite growing evidence of their benefits for treating and preventing chronic diseases. Carnivorous diets are even more controversial. Some doctors and dietitians tell patients that these diets are "extreme" and dangerous. Others say traditional societies, such as the Inuit of Canada and the Masai of Kenya, and robust research show that carnivorous diets are safe, natural and healthy.

Mikhaila Jordan’s auto-immune diseases were life-threatening. At age seven, doctors diagnosed severe rheumatoid arthritis that left her in chronic pain and affected most of her joints. By 17, she had multiple joint replacements.

Her father no longer has digestive issues, mild psoriasis (an auto-immune skin condition), mouth ulcers, fatigue, depression or difficulty maintaining a healthy weight. Both are off all medication.

Mikhaila, 26, describes herself as a "very sickly child".

From the age of two, she was prone to bacterial and viral infections (strep throat, colds and respiratory problems) as well as yeast infections.

When she was 10 years old, doctors diagnosed severe depression, anxiety and occasional hypomania, a mild form of mania marked by elation and hyperactivity. They prescribed more drugs. "Antidepressants were a godsend," she says.

Doctors also diagnosed idiopathic hypersomnia, a form of narcolepsy. She spent about 17 hours a day sleeping.

She downed a cocktail of drugs daily: antidepressants, methotrexate (an anticancer drug), opioid-derived pain-killers, immune suppressants and stimulants to keep her awake. They alleviated some symptoms but caused others.

In her early teens, Mikhaila’s skin started itching. She developed cystic acnes — blistering, painful bumps that would not heal.

In December 2014, she consulted doctors, who either had no idea what was wrong or said she was just overanxious — her problems were psychosomatic. "Blame the patient, thanks," she says ruefully.