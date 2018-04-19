Economy

News Leader

WATCH: Are recent upbeat data releases sustainable?

19 April 2018 - 08:32 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Good news on the data front with February’s retail sales growth accelerating unexpectedly to 4.9% and inflation slowing to a seven-year low of 3.8%.

Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings spoke to Business Day TV about what these numbers mean for the economy.

Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings talks to Business Day TV about the retail sales and inflation numbers and what they mean for the economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Stats SA to release the last CPI data before VAT hike hit

Economists expect the March reading to be the trough of the current inflation cycle, writes Sunita Menon
Economy
3 days ago

Market data - April 18 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
3 hours ago

Rand holds steady after surprise inflation data

One analyst says that CPI continues to be lower than expected, questions will be raised about further cutting interest rates
Markets
21 hours ago

Inflation dip ‘no signal for rate cut’

Strengthening of the rand against the dollar has helped to alleviate the pressures and boost consumer spending and retail sales
Economy
22 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Five articles that reveal what Cyril Ramaphosa’s ...
Economy
2.
IMF delivers SA a vote of confidence
Economy
3.
Inflation dip ‘no signal for rate cut’
Economy
4.
Japan and Africa to meet at first Japan-Africa ...
Economy
5.
Manuel, Jonas among those picked for president’s ...
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.