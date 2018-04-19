News Leader
WATCH: Are recent upbeat data releases sustainable?
19 April 2018 - 08:32
Good news on the data front with February’s retail sales growth accelerating unexpectedly to 4.9% and inflation slowing to a seven-year low of 3.8%.
Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings spoke to Business Day TV about what these numbers mean for the economy.
