FNB cuts its growth forecast to ‘just 0.7%’

Last week, in its World Economic Outlook report, the IMF warned that SA needed to institute urgent reforms to its product and labour markets to allow the entry of new companies and stimulate job creation. Without such reforms, confidence would decline further, it said.

The fund said commodity exporters such as SA would face difficulties despite global economic growth and a commodity uptick.

FNB senior economist Jason Muscat said the reason for the bank’s revision was not that the fundamentals had deteriorated. "What we expect is a shock to business and consumer confidence," he said.

He said that a decline in business confidence would lower business and consumer spending. "We were waiting to see and then Fitch downgraded us. We fully expect that Moody’s will downgrade us but they may keep foreign and local currency the same or downgrade it to one notch above junk."

Despite a lower growth forecast, Muscat does not expect foreign investors to pull out of SA soon. "Investors don’t want to miss the boat like they did in Brazil. Investors pulled their investments out of Brazil and subsequently missed the upturn," he said.

The biggest concern was that there would be a deviation from the fiscal consolidation presented in the 2017 budget by former finance minister Pravin Gordhan in February, he said.

"Right now, [Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba] is saying all the right things," Muscat said.

Over the past two weeks, Gigaba told local and foreign investors that he was committed to the Treasury’s previous policies and programmes and that a change to fiscal consolidation was "unlikely".