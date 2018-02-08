France’s Natixis to auction Steinhoff debt on Thursday, sources say

London/Frankfurt — French bank Natixis is auctioning Steinhoff International debt, days after Germany’s Commerzbank joined lenders cutting exposure to the troubled retailer, according to people familiar with the matter.

Natixis will sell at least €150m of debt in an auction starting at 3pm in London on Thursday, according to the people, who asked not to identified because the matter was private. The sale comprises part of Steinhoff’s €2.9bn revolving credit facility and a block from a $2.2bn loan raised in the US in 2016.

Commerzbank sold a €200m block from the revolver late in January, according to the people, adding to a spate of debt sales since Steinhoff announced accounting irregularities in December. The Natixis auction will be about the 10th sale of Steinhoff debt parts, including pieces from a Schuldschein.

Spokespeople for Natixis and Commerzbank declined to comment on the Steinhoff debt sales. A Steinhoff representative was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Bloomberg News by e-mail.

A piece of Steinhoff’s US term loan sold at a price around the mid-70s last week, while a €25m portion of the revolver sold in the low 70s, according to people familiar with the sale. About $60m of the US loan and around €35m of the Schuldschein were sold on Monday, the people said.

Steinhoff is in negotiations with creditors to keep the company in operation while PwC conducts an investigation into the accounting irregularities. The retailer’s stock has plunged about 85% since the December revelations, when its CEO also quit. Still, none of the company’s global chains, which include Mattress Firm in the US and Conforama in France, have shuttered.

Bloomberg