Companies / Property

Andile Mazwai quits as Rebosis CEO, and share price plunges

Rebosis says Mazwai is leaving for personal reasons and that deputy executive chair Sisa Ngebulana will double as CEO until a permanent appointment is made

18 April 2018 - 11:19 Robert Laing and Alistair Anderson
Andile Mazwai. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Andile Mazwai. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

The share price of property group Rebosis fell 9% to R7.40 on Wednesday after announcing CEO Andile Mazwai had resigned with immediate effect after seven months in the job.

Rebosis said Mazwai, a former stockbroker, was leaving for personal reasons. 

Rebosis deputy executive chairperson Sisa Ngebulana will double as CEO until a permanent appointment is made. Ngebulana founded Rebosis and was its CEO until October 2017.

The group said it was postponing the release of its interim results, which were scheduled for April 23, to May 8.

The statement said this was "to allow Mr Ngebulana time to acquaint and update himself with the latest operational matters and financial aspects of the company for the six months ended February 28."

"We respect Mr Mazwai’s decision, accept his resignation and wish him well in his future endeavours," Rebosis chairperson Anna Mokgokong said in Wednesday’s statement.

"We are pleased Mr Ngebulana accepted this transitional responsibility as he comes with a wealth of experience that the company was founded and built on, and are confident that he will, together with the executive team, continue to deliver on our strategy."

The announcement was made on the day Rebosis held its annual general meeting.

Some analysts have said Rebosis' strategy has been unclear under Mazwai.

Stanlib portfolio manager Ahmed Motara said last year Rebosis appeared to have changed its strategy under Mazwai, who took over on October 1.

"There seems to be seismic shift in strategy. Rebosis was turned into a retail-focused fund under Ngebulana. But now, Mazwai wants to continue to hold offices and is holding a lower proportion of assets offshore. We need to see how this different strategy rolls out," he said commenting on Rebosis' financial results for the 2017 financial year.

JSE-listed Intu unimpressed as Hammerson gets cold feet

Hammerson says it has called off its acquisition of Intu due to ‘heightened risks’ — an explanation Intu regards as unsatisfactory
Companies
4 hours ago

Resilient defends employee share plan

Fund managers worry as it emerges employees can lend up to 20 times their gross remuneration to buy shares
Companies
7 hours ago

Investors await release of Texton’s turnaround plan

Texton’s management has declined to answer questions about its managerial strategy until it releases its document
Companies
1 day ago

Mark Lamberti resigns as Imperial CEO

The company says a recent court judgment, in a case brought by a fired employee, made no findings of racism, sexism or defamation
Companies
4 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
New blow as KPMG loses SA’s most valuable client
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Lobby groups want Icasa to turn down Gupta-linked ...
Companies
3.
New blow to auditors as VBS's 2017 audited ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Mark Lamberti resigns as Imperial CEO
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Steinhoff's implosion shows how networking can go ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.