WATCH: Seifsa calls for industry reconstruction

Business Day TV talks to Seifsa CEO Lucio Trentini

12 April 2024 - 15:26
by Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG
The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa) is calling for an industry reconstruction, re-industrialisation and development plan to help the sector thrive. Business Day TV discussed the detail of the plan with Seifsa CEO Lucio Trentini.

