The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa) is calling for an industry reconstruction, re-industrialisation and development plan to help the sector thrive. Business Day TV discussed the detail of the plan with Seifsa CEO Lucio Trentini.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Seifsa calls for industry reconstruction
Business Day TV talks to Seifsa CEO Lucio Trentini
The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa) is calling for an industry reconstruction, re-industrialisation and development plan to help the sector thrive. Business Day TV discussed the detail of the plan with Seifsa CEO Lucio Trentini.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.