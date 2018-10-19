Companies / Industrials

Still no sight of Musk's $35,000 Tesla Model 3, but you can now order a $45,000 version

19 October 2018 - 17:27 Craig Trudell
A Tesla Model 3 automobile is on display during the first press day of the Paris Motor Show on October 2 2018.Picture:CHESNOT/GETTY IMAGES
A Tesla Model 3 automobile is on display during the first press day of the Paris Motor Show on October 2 2018.Picture:CHESNOT/GETTY IMAGES

New York — Tesla’s long-promised $35,000 version of the Model 3 sedan is still nowhere to be found, but it’s inching closer to that price point.

The electric-car maker has started taking orders for a mid-range battery Model 3 that goes about 420km between charges for $45,000. That’s about $4,000 less than the starting price of the sedan that went on sale in 2017, excluding incentives or options.

The release of a lower-priced Model 3 was a “logical next step”, Evercore ISI analyst Arndt Ellinghorst said in a note. Offering cheaper versions of the vehicle raised a “big and unanswered question” of Tesla maintaining profit targets for the car, he said.

While Tesla is making the Model 3 more accessible to some buyers, the starting price for sedans with the long-range battery is rising to $54,000. This iteration of the car boasts 500km of driving range, plus a faster top speed and zero-to-60 time. A cheaper rear-wheel version will no longer be available.

CEO Elon Musk noted in a tweet that the mid-range Model 3 costs $35,000 after federal and state tax rebates in California, but the clock is ticking on buyers being able to get a big chunk of those savings.

Tesla buyers will no longer be able to get the full $7,500 federal tax credit after December 31 because the company reached the 200,000 sales threshold in July. That incentive will be cut in half for the first six months of 2019, and then gets halved again for the following six months.

Musk first unveiled the Model 3 to great fanfare in March 2016, pledging that it would start at $35,000 before incentives. Within days, the company had more than a 250,000 reservations. While he has yet to deliver on that sticker price two-and-a-half years later, demand has been strong, with sales rivaling some of the top-selling passenger cars in the US last quarter.

Tesla shares rose 1.3% to $267.43 in German trading compared to the previous day’s US close as of 10.45am in Frankfurt.

When Musk announced a performance version of the Model 3 in May that cost around $80,000, he said the company needed to reach higher levels of production and reduce costs. Shipping a $35,000 iteration of the sedan right away would “cause Tesla to lose money and die,” he tweeted.

That long-awaited price point may still be another few months away, Musk suggested in a post on Thursday describing the mid-range Model 3.

“It’s a long-range battery with fewer cells. Noncell portion of the pack is disproportionately high, but we can get it done now instead of ~February”

With Oliver Sachgau

Bloomberg

Full tax credits still in force, Tesla tells potential buyers

But the carmaker has reached the point where tax credits for its electric cars will start to fall, putting it at a disadvantage to later-blooming ...
Companies
7 days ago

Tesla has to pay a big bill in 143 days — but the smart money, it seems, is still on Musk

Despite all the hand-wringing over manufacturing setbacks and Musk’s tweets, Tesla’s stock still trades at astronomical valuations
Companies
9 days ago

Forget best-selling US electric car, Tesla’s Model 3 is the best-selling sedan, period

For the three months ended September, Tesla delivered more Model 3s than all but four of the top sedans sold in the US
Companies
16 days ago

French showcase reflects industry’s trials

New BMW 3-series and Mercedes GLE headline the Paris motor show while Peugeot e-Legend looks to the future
Life
15 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Business rescue battle puts future of Guptas’ ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Deloitte treads carefully after implosion of ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Clover shoots up 13% on news it may be acquired
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Sasol cuts its production target
Companies / Energy
5.
Future of Guptas’ Shiva under threat
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Concerns mount over making profits from electric vehicles
Life / Motoring

Tesla deliveries on the rise
Companies

Elon Musk’s miseries ignored as deliveries of Tesla Model 3 surge
Companies

Musk to resign as Tesla chairman, but remain as CEO
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.