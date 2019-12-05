News Leader
WATCH: The latest in the Old Mutual-Peter Moyo saga
Specialist reporter Karen Maughan talks to Business Day TV about the court battle
05 December 2019 - 11:24
Old Mutual’s battle with axed CEO Peter Moyo remains unresolved.
The insurer was back in court on Wednesday to appeal a ruling made in July that Moyo must be reinstated. Old Mutual has argued that the Johannesburg high court did not consider the reason Moyo was fired in the first place.
Specialist reporter Karen Maughan joined Business Day TV for some insight into the court battle.
