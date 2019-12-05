Companies / Financial Services

News Leader

WATCH: The latest in the Old Mutual-Peter Moyo saga

Specialist reporter Karen Maughan talks to Business Day TV about the court battle

05 December 2019 - 11:24 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/3DRENDERINGS
Picture: 123RF/3DRENDERINGS

Old Mutual’s battle with axed CEO Peter Moyo remains unresolved.

The insurer was back in court on Wednesday to appeal a ruling made in July that Moyo must be reinstated. Old Mutual has argued that the Johannesburg high court did not consider the reason Moyo was fired in the first place.

Specialist reporter Karen Maughan joined Business Day TV for some insight into the court battle.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Pocket CastsPlayer.fm

Old Mutual and Peter Moyo battle it out in court

Old Mutual contends that a July decision to temporarily reinstate axed CEO Peter Moyo is inappropriate and must be overturned
Companies
1 day ago

Old Mutual back in court to appeal against Peter Moyo ruling

The insurer is seeking to overturn a July ruling that temporarily reinstated Moyo as Old Mutual CEO and interdicted a process to replace him
Companies
1 day ago

Old Mutual says it is open to settlement with Peter Moyo to end damaging dispute

Moyo’s lawyers say Old Mutual imposed a corporate ‘death sentence’ by accusing him of a conflict of interest and firing him without facing a ...
Companies
19 hours ago

Old Mutual takes another hit, apologises for corpse incident

The insurer is still reeling from the bad publicity as its fight with Peter Moyo rages on
Companies
2 weeks ago

Old Mutual explains its application for judge Mashile’s recusal in Moyo case

The insurer says the deputy judge president of the South Gauteng High Court has agreed to an accelerated timetable for the appeal
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.