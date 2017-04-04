McDonald’s may be next on EU menu as probe wraps up

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager has been cracking down on tax loopholes, ordering Apple in August to pay as much as €13bn plus interest in back taxes over an illegal accord with Ireland.

Shortly after, she warned that Amazon and McDonald’s were next "in the pipeline".

Holding Company

At stake are billions that multinational companies have squirrelled away in tax havens, out of the reach of authorities in the countries in which they make most of their sales.

Partly in response to the EU probe, McDonald’s announced in December it would ditch Luxembourg and switch its non-US tax base to the UK, where it would create an international holding company in charge of most of the royalties received from licensing intellectual property rights outside the US.

Alongside the EU case, the hamburger giant has been facing criticism from trade unions and consumer groups, alleging the company avoided more than €1bn in taxes in Europe between 2009 and 2013. An EU official in 2016 called the McDonald’s case very instructive in showing how far some firms push authorities to avoid paying any taxes.

The Brussels-based commission opened its probe into McDonald’s more than a year after starting an in-depth investigation of Amazon’s tax affairs.