Nintendo needs Switch to be its ‘earnings driver’

Tokyo — Nintendo reported quarterly profit above projections and increased its outlook for the year, but anaemic sales highlighted how important it is for the company’s new Switch console to succeed.

A weaker yen and brisk holiday sales helped the Kyoto-based game maker deliver profit of ¥64.7bn ($565m) for the period ending in December, exceeding analysts’ average projection for ¥20.5bn.

For the fiscal year, profit would be ¥90bn instead of the previously forecast ¥50bn, Nintendo said on Tuesday. Still, revenue for the quarter fell 21% to ¥174.3bn, while the full-year outlook was kept at ¥470bn.

The company’s 3DS handheld device, which had helped the company sustain earnings, is starting to sputter. Super Mario Run, Nintendo’s first game for smartphones, had 78-million downloads, yet only 5% of those opted to pay $10 for the full version. The company also revealed that Animal Crossing, an upcoming smartphone game, would be delayed.

All of this means that there is little room for mistakes after the next-generation Switch console rolls out in March.

"There’s no denying Switch must be the earnings driver," said Tomoaki Kawasaki, an analyst at Iwai Cosmo Securities.

"All the existing consoles have peaked. The smartphone gaming market, especially in Japan, has already matured. So having been ignored for a while, dedicated consoles are once again grabbing the attention."

Pokémon boost

Pokémon helped Nintendo stay on track in the latest period. Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon, new titles released for the 3DS in November, sold well.

These were preceded by the summer blockbuster hit Pokémon Go, which helped reignite interest in the battling pocket monster franchise. "Pokémon did exceptionally well," Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima said. "But we’re also trying to sell more of other titles and weren’t able to do that."

The company’s long-awaited entry into smartphone gaming also disappointed. Kimishima said the proportion of people opting to buy the game fell below expectations. That is putting the focus squarely on the Switch, which goes on sale on March 3 and will seek to fuse home and mobile gaming.

Nintendo said it expected to sell 2-million units by the end of March, with analysts predicting about 11-million units in the 12 months after that.

