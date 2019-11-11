News Leader
WATCH: Why business confidence is languishing in SA
Richard Downing from the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry talks to Business Day TV
11 November 2019 - 09:23
Business morale has plateaued according to the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci).
The body’s business confidence index (BCI) fell to 91.7 points in October, driven mainly by lower imports and exports, rand depreciation and load-shedding.
Sacci’s Richard Downing joined Business Day TV to discuss the data.
Or listen to the full audio: