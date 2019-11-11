Business

News Leader

WATCH: Why business confidence is languishing in SA

Richard Downing from the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry talks to Business Day TV

11 November 2019 - 09:23 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/LE MOAL OLIVIER
Picture: 123RF/LE MOAL OLIVIER

Business morale has plateaued according to the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci).

The body’s business confidence index (BCI) fell to 91.7 points in October, driven mainly by lower imports and exports, rand depreciation and load-shedding.

Sacci’s Richard Downing joined Business Day TV to discuss the data.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

Business confidence languishes as SA faces difficult fiscal position

Confidence levels appear to have hit a plateau, when policymakers have ‘little manoeuvring space’ to set the economy on course, says Sacci
Economy
4 days ago

SA receives R363bn shot in the arm as investors back Ramaphosa’s investment drive

President says investments may lead to the creation of 412,000 jobs
Economy
4 days ago

Brexit uncertainty has British business on edge and disheartened

British productivity is falling at its fastest pace in five years and business investment has stalled since the 2016 Brexit vote
World
4 days ago

Asian stocks crimped by delay in US-China talks

Lack of concrete progress in trade war discussions dents confidence
Markets
4 days ago

Rand firms ahead of domestic data release

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the signing of the partial trade deal between the US and China could be scheduled for December
Markets
4 days ago

Most read

1.
WATCH: Why business confidence is languishing in ...
Business
2.
Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie named Business Leader ...
Business
3.
PETER LEON: Economic nationalism in Africa’s ...
Opinion
4.
DAVID FURLONGER: Patel plugs renewal of auto ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.