THULI MADONSELA: How did the EFF get it so wrong?

It is said that protest is the language of the unheard while violence is the language of the disempowered. As we watch members of the EFF physically blocking people from entering the stores of retailer Clicks and, in some cases, trashing stores, we must ask ourselves if the EFF, a party in parliament, feels unheard and disempowered.

We must ask: is our constitutional democracy working? How is it that members of parliament, such as EFF leader Julius Malema, openly trash the constitution and trample on human rights, even though they swore to uphold the constitution?

The EFF was responding to a racist advert on Clicks’s website, which offended many black people and social justice advocates.

But the main stigmatised group in the advert are black women — and amid the noise, we haven’t heard much from them or from the pioneers of natural black hair products.

One exception is a video in which a few young black women, including my colleague Diane Gahiza, take a stand on the advert’s intersectional racism and gender bias.

We all have a responsibility and opportunity to consign to the dustbin of history the stigmatisation of blackness and exaltation of whiteness, which was a legalised injustice under colonialism and apartheid.

Clearly, the attitudes and habits of those policies remain with us — this can be invisible only to those who refuse to see it. As the saying goes, there are none is so blind as those who will not see.

How these continuities express themselves varies.

Rarely today do you get the openly racist statements you got from Eugene Terre’Blanche, or Chief Justice Frans Rumpff’s comment in 1980 that "coloureds and black men stab people … without any reason, except for an apparent lust of stabbing".