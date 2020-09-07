Seven Clicks stores damaged as EFF protests against inflammatory advert

Seven Clicks stores have been damaged on Monday after controversy regarding a hair care advert that was published on Clicks’ website.

The advert depicted a black woman's hair as dry and damaged, while a white woman’s was labelled as dull and flat, then normal and fine.

This comes as the EFF is leading a protest aimed at shutting Clicks stores countrywide because of the advert, which was deemed demeaning to black people.

Party leader Julius Malema was outside Clicks at the Mall of the North in Polokwane, on Monday.

“The only way to make capitalists apologise and feel genuine remorse is for them to lose money,” the party stated.

Malema announced that the party intended to ensure that no Clicks stores opened this week.

“Today is the beginning of rolling action against Clicks.”

He appealed to security guards and police not to intervene against his supporters. “Peaceful protest is not a crime, it is protected by the constitution ... and we require no-one's permission.”

Protests by the EFF took place at 37 of its stores across KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Western Cape. Seven stores were damaged, including Saveways in Witbank and Cycad in Polokwane. A store in Alberton was also vandalised and set alight on Monday morning.