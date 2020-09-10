EFF goes Clicks-baiting

"The emotive responses of our customers have been mirrored by our employees and management teams. And, while the images and content were provided to us by our supplier, Tresemmé, this does not absolve us from blame. This is why we took accountability for this error of judgment by issuing a public apology and swiftly removing the offensive material from our website …

"Already, the negligent employees have been suspended, and we have engaged the supplier, who has now also issued an apology. This incident has highlighted the need to audit all of our third-party (and our own) promotional material for any implicit or explicit bias, as well as the need for diversity and inclusivity training for all of our head office employees. This will be urgently implemented."

As always, it smacked of too little, too late, and revealed the deep racial fault lines that, to put it mildly, still bedevil our country.

And, as always, we could count on the EFF, which is to political parties what crazy, maskless Walmart trash are to Americans, to ramp things up without any apparent motivation except to build the brand of the EFF in as shrieky a way as possible.

Basically, Clicks has become clickbait.

The EFF issued lists of impossible demands, and called on its "fighters" to close down Clicks on a Monday of revolutionary action. Malema’s actual words were: "Clicks, see you tomorrow. Fellow fighters and ground forces; ATTACK!!!"

The most frightening bit of that tweet is the implication that the EFF might have air and maritime forces.

One can sense the party’s desperation at being deprived of the national stage of parliament in the response it gave to a Clicks lawyers’ letter: "Dear Mr [sic] Anele Ngidi. You racist lawyers of Pravin Jamnandas Gordhan, and your racist client Clicks, can go to the nearest hell. Black dignity or death, we shall overcome."

A store was petrol-bombed; another was attacked by fighters wielding hammers, and set alight.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu personally supervised the protest at the Sandton Clicks, because that’s what it means to be a fighter — you put yourself in the front line, and if you can do a little light shopping afterwards, well, that’s called logistics buddy.

He also, according to News24, described Clicks workers as "unfortunate collateral" in the party’s protests.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, affectionately known as "The People’s Bane", used that gift for simplicity that characterises all the best political messages, and simply tweeted: "ATTACK." It’s a philosophy he clearly personally embraces.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela tweeted: "In my view, the #Clicks case #BlackHairMatter is a textbook case of unconscious bias. Calling it out is great but anarchy and violence undermine the cause."

To which Ndlozi replied: "Find the nearest hell Thuli ... when you get there, you know the cerebral thing to do. We need no approval from your coconut logic."

The Beloved Commander in Chief and veteran of the great VBS campaign of 2019, Julius S Malema, told EFF members: "If they want war give it to them including any landlord of any mall who refuses you entrance. No-one must disrespect black people after 2013 without any consequences, if it means death so be it. We are ready for the ultimate sacrifice in defence of black people." War, fighters, death … malls are the new killing fields, apparently.

Even the EFF’s intelligence wing swung into action, and managed to uncover "the racist Clicks plan to defend itself against justice", and shared it with the world. It included such sneaky manoeuvres as: "All store managers to be on duty next week"; "All stores must be briefed to be on high alert"; and "All managers to work with each mall, centre, landlord to ensure they have been informed and [are] planning for disruption."

It hardly seemed worthy of the fanfare of the EFF’s triumphant unveiling of the "master" plan.