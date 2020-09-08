BRUCE WHITFIELD: The EFF’s misplaced Clicks rage

The irony of the EFF’s blockade of and arson attacks on Clicks stores over racism allegations is that the group is the only major JSE-listed retailer to not have divested from SA in recent years.

Instead of packing for Perth, Pennsylvania or Plymouth like most of its peer group, Clicks has focused all its growth efforts on the domestic environment. While most of its peers have taken capital offshore in the name of diversification from SA’s political and social risk, Clicks has quietly built its health and beauty business domestically, creating jobs and paying its taxes.

The firm has come under fire over an advert for hair products carried on its website which denigrated the hair of black people.

Clicks apologised, saying: “We have removed the images which go against everything we believe in. We do not condone racism and we are strong advocates of natural hair. We are deeply sorry and will put in place stricter measures on our website.”

Still, the EFF was having nothing of it. It prevented staff at several stores from getting to work and disrupted other commercial activities with a series of orchestrated mall invasions after an instruction from leader Julius Malema on social media: “Clicks, see you tomorrow. Fellow fighters and ground forces; ATTACK.”

The party used its social media accounts to promote its blockade, and showed Malema chaining the doors of a Polokwane store shut. The sporadic incidents of vandalism and arson were predictable. At the time of writing, there were reports of an EFF presence at nearly 40 of the group’s more than 800 stores countrywide.