FRED KHUMALO: Clicks’ plain, avoidable disrespect
The scandal that has erupted over a Clicks hair advert could have been averted if black people occupied real decision-making positions
10 September 2020 - 05:00
Whatever damage the Clicks chain of health and beauty stores sustains this week — physically and reputationally — is well deserved.
In case you were not aware, the trigger to this week’s protests directed at the company was an ad campaign that showed pictures of four sets of hair: two belonging to black persons, and the other two to whites. The captions next to the black hair said "Frizzy and dull hair" and "Dry and damaged hair". The captions next to the white hair read "Normal hair" and "Fine and flat hair".
