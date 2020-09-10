A bad week for Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder

A good week

Sisa Ngebulana, CEO of property group Rebosis, is top dog again at the company he founded, after buying up shares to take his stake to 30%. At R114m, it’s a lot less than he would have had to pay a few years ago when Rebosis was riding high — so while it may feel good to be shareholder No 1 again, it’s of a company that has shed a colossal 97% of its value in three years. Ngebulana says the move underscores his confidence in the company’s future. Will it prompt similar feelings from other investors?