A bad week for Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder

Clicks may have been one of the best investments on the JSE this past decade but the incomprehensible decision to sanction that ad means all sorts of consequences for Ramsunder and his team

10 September 2020

A good week

Sisa Ngebulana, CEO of property group Rebosis, is top dog again at the company he founded, after buying up shares to take his stake to 30%. At R114m, it’s a lot less than he would have had to pay a few years ago when Rebosis was riding high — so while it may feel good to be shareholder No 1 again, it’s of a company that has shed a colossal 97% of its value in three years. Ngebulana says the move underscores his confidence in the company’s future. Will it prompt similar feelings from other investors?

A bad week

Clicks may have been one of the best investments on the JSE this past decade but the incomprehensible decision to sanction that ad means all sorts of consequences — some deserved, some not — for CEO Vikesh Ramsunder and his team. An apology deemed not good enough, violent and destructive protest action, the cost of lawyering up and a social media storm make for a very bad week indeed. SA companies shouldn’t be making such missteps in 2020. Let’s hope the lessons are well learnt.

ROB ROSE: Clicks, the EFF, and the failure to think

Many things went wrong in the system for Clicks to publish its racist advert — but that doesn’t give EFF members licence to trash its stores
Opinion
23 hours ago

BRUCE WHITFIELD: The EFF’s misplaced Clicks rage

While most of its peers have taken capital offshore, Clicks has quietly built its health and beauty business domestically, creating jobs and paying ...
Opinion
1 day ago

TOM EATON: Transparent and cynical, but the EFF owns the moment

There is no large, respected organisation that can deal out not only justice but also sense and enlightenment
Opinion
2 days ago

