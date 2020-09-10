A bad week for Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder
A good week
Sisa Ngebulana, CEO of property group Rebosis, is top dog again at the company he founded, after buying up shares to take his stake to 30%. At R114m, it’s a lot less than he would have had to pay a few years ago when Rebosis was riding high — so while it may feel good to be shareholder No 1 again, it’s of a company that has shed a colossal 97% of its value in three years. Ngebulana says the move underscores his confidence in the company’s future. Will it prompt similar feelings from other investors?
A bad week
Clicks may have been one of the best investments on the JSE this past decade but the incomprehensible decision to sanction that ad means all sorts of consequences — some deserved, some not — for CEO Vikesh Ramsunder and his team. An apology deemed not good enough, violent and destructive protest action, the cost of lawyering up and a social media storm make for a very bad week indeed. SA companies shouldn’t be making such missteps in 2020. Let’s hope the lessons are well learnt.
