CARTOON: Black hair gaffe recharges EFF

08 September 2020 - 05:05
Tuesday, September 8 2020

Seven Clicks stores damaged as EFF protests against inflammatory advert

EFF leader Julius Malema has asked security guards and police not to intervene against his supporters
13 hours ago

Clicks saga shows how companies must take greater care with their ads

Consumers are up in arms over the hair promotion and the company’s reputation is on the line
15 hours ago

TOM EATON: Transparent and cynical, but the EFF owns the moment

There is no large, respected organisation that can deal out not only justice but also sense and enlightenment
9 hours ago

Evictions ruling a tinderbox for Cape Town

The rights of those without the means to go to court will be trampled
4 days ago

CAROL PATON: Land is the real life-and-death politics of SA

Access to this resource is at the heart of solving the apartheid legacy, and the ANC and DA should wake up to this fact
1 week ago
Monday, September 7 2020

