Clicks pulls hair-care range after anti-racism protests and backs SA products

Pharmacy group Clicks has permanently removed a brand of Unilever’s hair products from its shelves in the wake of anti-racism protests against a controversial advert.

The advert described the hair of a black model as "dry and damaged" and a white model’s as "fine and flat" and "normal", sparking a social media backlash and EFF demonstrations.

Clicks is to replace the TRESemmé range with locally made products and will close all its stores on Wednesday, it said.

The effect on the company of the closures and removal of the hair-care range is not yet clear, but Clicks has already warned of a tough second half due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, shares in Clicks closed 2.7% higher at R234.53, outpacing the JSE all share.

Unilever has apologised for the advert, which implied that white hair is the norm of what is considered beautiful, but did not respond to questions on the removal of its brand.

"We are very sorry that images used in a TRESemmé SA marketing campaign on the Clicks website promote racist stereotypes about hair. The campaign set out to celebrate the beauty of all hair types ... but we got it wrong," it said.

Julius Malema and other EFF leaders used social media on Sunday evening to call for protests and a shutdown of Clicks stores on Monday.

Clicks initially lost an attempt to secure an interdict against the EFF and a store in Alberton was vandalised and set on fire. It was more successful on Tuesday, securing an interdict from the high court in Johannesburg preventing the EFF and its members from threatening staff and customers and inciting violence against "ordinary commercial operations". The EFF said protests had not been banned and it would continue with them until September 11. It blames outsiders who it says infiltrated its ranks for violence at stores.

Clicks said it had been "involved in extensive discussions" with the government about better development of the domestic beauty market.

One of the executives responsible for the advert had resigned, while all employees involved in its publishing had been suspended, it said.

