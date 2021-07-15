TOBY SHAPSHAK: Twitter timeline of enflaming a riot
Jacob Zuma’s daughter has been his most strident defender, but she is also fuelling the riots on social media
15 July 2021 - 05:00
"Shut down KZN", screamed a poster with an image of Jacob Zuma dancing under the hashtag #HandsOffMsholozi.
The poster was tweeted last week by Zuma’s daughter, Dudu Zuma-Sambudla, who wrote: "Until @PresJGZuma is FREE. SAFE. ALIVE! I agree with this Amandla! #FreeJacobZuma Azishe Cdes!"..
