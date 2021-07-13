National LAW ENFORCEMENT State of emergency a last resort, says minister More than 2,500 soldiers have been deployed to Gauteng and KZN to quell violent looting, but SA is not yet considering a state of emergency, says minister BL PREMIUM

The government will impose a state of emergency, something that hasn’t happened since the height of the protests against the apartheid government in the 1980s, only as a last resort, ministers responsible for law enforcement agencies said on Tuesday.

State security minister Ayanda Dlodlo wouldn’t confirm information from Business Day’s sources that such a move was getting serious consideration, but also did not dismiss it. She said that despite evidence that violence was escalating rather than abating, intelligence work was yielding results...